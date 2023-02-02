Coimbatore: A shocking video of a scooter-bike crash in Coimbatore has been widely shared on social media. Mallika, a resident of the Karumathampatti Ganapati Nagar area on Thursday morning was on her way to drop her two children at school on a scooter. The video shows Mallika trying to cross the Somanur road when two college students coming from another direction on a bike hit the scooter.

The two youths on the bike were flung in the air while the woman and her children also fell on the road. The locals rescued the injured and sent them to the Coimbatore Government Hospital for treatment. Taking cognizance of the video, the police started an investigation into the matter.

Earlier, a man was killed on the spot when his bike collided with a lorry near Kalapatti in Coimbatore. Praveen Kumar from Karanampettai, along with his friend Srihari from Singanallur went to Mettupalayam on a bike. While returning, their bike was hit by a speeding lorry.

The back wheel of the lorry ran over Praveen's head, killing him on the spot while Srihari was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. After the collision, the bike caught fire, the video of which was recorded on the CCTV in the area. The Kovilpalayam police registered a case and are investigating.