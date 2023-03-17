Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand): Heavy snowfall accompanied by rainfall since Thursday evening is hampering the reconstruction work of the Kedarnath Dham. According to official sources, the Yatra is scheduled to begin on April 25. Hence, labourers are working to remove snow to make way for the pilgrims. The reconstruction work will resume as soon as the weather clears.

Before the Yatra, the authorities are working to ensure a comfortable pilgrimage for the people coming here. Talking to the media, Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, said "In all, 200 labourers reached Kedarnath, but incessant snowfall accompanied with rain is a hindrance in the reconstruction work. The authorities are working to make sure that the pilgrims do not face any problems during their stay in Kedarnath. We are just waiting for the weather to improve so that we can resume the reconstruction work." The doors of Kedarnath that were closed on January 15 will open on April 25 for the devotees.

