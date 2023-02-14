Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu): A video of a snake catcher rescuing a snake from shoes is getting viral on social media. The video is purportedly shot in China's Kovilangulam village near Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district of the state.

According to the information, the children of Balasubramanian, a resident of Chinna Kovilangulam village who works as a prison guard, were preparing to go to school on Tuesday morning. As the child took out the shoe and was about to put it on, he saw a snake sitting inside it, spiraling itself.

The child alerted his family members and a snake catcher was called. Paramesh Das, the snake catcher reached and rescued the snake in a very swift manner and put it in a bag and later relieved it in the jungle. The snake was identified as Dendrelaphis tristis (Komberi Mookan - Tamil name).

Dendrelaphis tristis is a species of tree snake found in Sri Lanka, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Myanmar and Bhutan. This harmless snake prefers the tree tops instead of the ground. It is camouflaged among the leaves because of its uniform ruddy brown skin.