A video of Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, running behind a horse went viral on social media. The video is said to be old, but it is making rounds on social media. The 46 seconds video shows Ram Rahim running in his Barnawa Dera Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat behind a horse holding the leash in his hand. He was seen running and wearing a hoodie.

It is learnt that the video was two months old. The Dera head, Ram Rahim, was on 40 days parole as he was been serving a sentence for rape and murder in Rohtak's Sunaria jail. Earlier, he was seen cutting a cake with a sword to celebrate his independence after he got parole from the court. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Many followers joined him in his celebrations.

This is the second time he has requested a 40-day parole to attend an event. Earlier, he was released on parole for 40 days in October 2022. On June 17, Rahim was granted a month's parole. He has been imprisoned in Sunaria jail since 2017 where he is serving a 20-year sentence for raping two female disciples at his ashram's headquarters in Sirsa. In August 2017, a special CBI court in Panchkula convicted him of raping two female followers. Ram Rahim's Dera Ashram in Barnawa is considered to be the second-largest ashram. Rahim stays there after getting parole. The Dera Sacha Sauda chief got parole on January 21 and stayed with his adopted daughter Honeypreet.