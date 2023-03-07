Pratapgarh: The chilling video of a four-year-old child being bitten by stray dogs has emerged from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh. The incident occurred back on March 2 in the city's Housing Board area, and surfaced on social media on Tuesday. In the video, the child, seen approaching the general direction of a dog, is quickly attacked by the latter. CCTV footage from the incident displays another stray joining in, as the canines drag the boy to ground, and continue to bite and scratch him. Fortunately, relatives of the child rushed to his aid after hearing his cries. The victim has been identified as four-year-old Chetan, son of Akhilesh Patidar, a resident of the colony.