Haldwani: Visuals of a horrifying road accident, which claimed one life and left one in critical condition in Haldwani of Uttarakhand, surfaced on the Internet. The police, arrested Kiran Joshi, the driver of the speeding Safari, for hitting the Scooty ridden by two girls, said Haldwani Circle Officer Bhupendra Singh Dhoni. The police seized the car and identified the deceased as Harshita Verma and her friend, who sustained severe injuries as Lavi Joshi. Lav Joshi was rushed to Haldwani Sushila Tiwari Hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

The CCTV footage of the accident shows that the car dashed against the Scooty near KVM School on Mukhani Road in Haldwani at around 12 pm on Wednesday. The two victims are seen hit by the car, one of them is seen tossed up in the air and the other one is seen dragging with the Scooty for several metres. The driver of the car tried to flee, but two unidentified bikers recorded the car's registration plate on their mobile. Based on that, the driver was arrested. The Circle Officer said that the car was recently sold by a sub-inspector, but the vehicle was still registered in name of the SI. The police registered a case and said that strict action will be taken against the accused.