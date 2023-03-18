Jaipur (Rajasthan): We all have heard about the kidnapping of people for ransom or revenge, but in this bizarre incident of kidnapping, a monkey in Rajasthan's Jaipur kidnapped a puppy. A video of a monkey holding a puppy and jumping from one building to another is doing rounds on social media.

This dramatic incident took place in the Gangauri market of the Parkota area. Locals saw a monkey sitting in a building holding a puppy. Although the monkey had kidnapped a puppy, it did not seem to harm the puppy in any way. A video captured by an onlooker shows the monkey holding the puppy and jumping from one building to another.

In 2021, a troop of monkeys allegedly killed several dogs to take revenge after a dog killed a baby monkey in Maharashtra's Beed district. Enraged monkeys dragged canines to the top of buildings and trees and dropped them.

