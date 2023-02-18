Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik carved a sand sculpture of the Hindu lord Shiva at the Puri Neeladri beach on Feb. 18. Pattnaik created the Shiva sand sculpture with eight shivlings and five faced Shiva. Pattnaik used green, purple and blue colours to paint Lord Shiva's face. On the holy occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Pattnaik, the Padma Shri awardee emphasized on world peace. The sand artist wrote 'OMM NAMAH SHIVAY' and 'Pray for world peace' below the shivlings and Shiva's sand sculpture.

Meanwhile, another sand artist from Odisha, Sudam Pradhan, also created a sand art to wish people Maha Shivaratri. The sand artist carved a huge sculpture of Lord Shiva. The Shiva sculpture is six feet in length and 12 feet wide. It took 6 hours to build it, wherein he used about 10 tonnes of sand in the sculpture.

This year's Maha Shivaratri, a Hindu festival celebrated every year, is met with great enthusiasm as lakhs of devotees lined up in temples to worship the Lord after two years of lockdown. Maha Shivaratrti is celebrated in the honour of Lord Shiva, considered 'The Destroyer'. The festival commemorates the wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Maha Shivratri is also believed to be the occasion the deity performs his divine dance called the 'Tandav'. It is celebrated once in a year in the spring season, in late winter and before the arrival of summer, around February or March. Shiva is considered the supreme lord who has the power to create, protect and transform the universe. The term 'Maha Shivaratri' means the great night of Shiva's 'Tandav'.