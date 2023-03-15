In a fit of rage, a BJP MLA flung a tray full of laddus being distributed by another RJD MLA in honour of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav being released on bail by the Special Court in Delhi on Wednesday. The Rouse Avenue court directed every accused in the 'land-for-job' scam case to furnish Rs 50,000 personal bail bond and a like amount of surety. In the video, an RJD MLA surrounded by camerapersons was offering sweets. Some lawmakers were also seen seated beside him to whom he also offered 'laddus' in joy. However, one of the MLAs who seemed to be from the opposition BJP took offence at it and flung the tray along with the laddus in the air in anger. The two got into a verbal argument with one another following that.