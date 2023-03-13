Everything Everywhere All At Once topped the 95th Academy Awards with a stunning seven victories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and three of the four acting categories. With four wins, All Quiet on the Western Front came in second. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for The Whale, while India scored a double victory at the 95th Academy Awards with wins for RRR in the Best Original Song category and The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary – Short category. Here is where you can find the aforementioned and more Oscar-winning films on streaming services in case you wish to watch them online.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently streaming on the OTT platform Sony Liv in India. The best-animated feature film Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio, and the best international feature film All Quiet On The Western Front are streaming on Netflix, best animated short film The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse is streaming on Apple TV, Indian Telugu-language epic action drama film RRR is streaming on ZEE5, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. While most Oscar-winning films are available on OTT, few are yet to arrive on streaming platforms.