Bengaluru (Karnataka): In a tragic incident, at least two people suffered grievous injuries after a gas pipeline broke causing a massive explosion in a house in the HSR Layout in Bengaluru on Thursday morning. According to official sources, the explosion took place when the workers of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palika (BBMP) were digging the road to install a drainage pipe.

While digging, the gas pipeline got damaged and led to a gas leak. CCTV footage of the incident has also appeared that shows an explosion so powerful that a two-wheeler parked in front of the house fell to the ground. Official sources said that two injured women were identified as Laikha Anjum (45) and Mubasira (40).

The injured were rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment by the locals. The interior of the house was also completely damaged by the explosion. Police officials said an underground pipeline was installed here by the gas processing and distribution company GAIL. On information, the HSR Layout Police rushed to the spot. The police have started an investigation into the incident and the injured have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Officials from GAIL and BBMP have also rushed to the spot as soon as they received information about the incident.

Also read: Mother, her two children burnt alive in AC explosion at Karnataka's Raichur