Roorkee (Uttarakhand): At least four people were injured when the car they were traveling in met with an accident in the same manner and in the same place where the famous Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on December 30, 2022. This incident took place on March 15 in Roorkee's Narsan.

All the injured were residents of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced on the internet. In the footage, a speeding black Toyota Urban Cruiser was seen hitting a tractor first. The car then jumped over the divider and overturned. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment by the locals. According to official sources, the car was en route to Haridwar from Noida.

Rishabh Pant met with a ghastly road accident last year on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. He suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider. His car caught fire after hitting the divider. The cricketer had to break the windshield to escape from the burning car.