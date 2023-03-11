Hyderabad (Telangana): The Enforcement Directorate has began interrogating Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection wth the Delhi excise liquor policy scam case on Saturday. Here is all you need to know so far about probe...

Kavitha has joined the probe at the ED's Delhi office on Saturday for questioning in the excise policy case. Kavitha was summoned by the ED just a day after Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandran Pillai, who is accused of being a benami of Kavitha was arrested. The investigating agency will confront Kavitha along with Arun Pillai during the questioning. Reacting to the ED summons, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao father of Kavitha asserted that their party would continue its fight against the saffron party's harassment. BRS said that the investigating agencies have become an extended arm of the BJP. On March 10, Kavitha staged a protest demanding the tabling and passing of the Women's Reservation Bill in the parliament, which will provide 33 percent reservation for women in legislative assemblies. She held this protest in Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Following this protest, Telangana BJP in charge Tarun Chugh slammed this protest calling it a 'drama' to avoid interrogation. Tarun Chugh alleged that after looting the poor of the country, this protest was meant to divert the attention of the investigating agencies. Kavitha's brother and Minister KT Rama Rao landed at their father's Delhi residence on Friday, where he also had a meeting with his sister before she left to join the ED's probe. Earlier on Feb. 26, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia was arrested after hours of questioning in the same case. BJP leader Vivek alleged that Kavitha had given Rs 150 crores to Aam Aadmi Party during the Punjab and Gujarat elections. Vivek said that there is a possibility of some more arrests in the liquor scam. On Dec. 11 2022, CBI examined Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam and recorded her statement at her residence. The investigating agency had issued her a notice under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The contentious Delhi Excise Policy was implemented on Nov. 17, 2021. Under the policy, Delhi was divided into several excise zones and retail liquor licenses were issued to private vends. This policy was later scrapped by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

