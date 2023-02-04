A dog suddenly came running from a side and fell under a speeding car. The driver brought the vehicle to a screeching halt and searched around. The canine could not be seen at the spot and they thought it might have run away. Only after reaching home did the family in the car realise that the dog got stuck behind the bonnet grill of their car and travelled with them for nearly 70 kms. The dog was not injured. However, it could not come out from behind the grill on its own. They tried to pull the dog out but to no avail. The grill was found broken. How the canine could jump into the narrow space above bumper remained a big surprise.

As it proved difficult to extricate the dog, the owner took his car to a garage. There the mechanic removed the bumper and the grill. The moment there was enough space, the dog jumped out from behind the bonnet grill. It appeared the dog did not suffer major visible injuries. It was also able to walk normally. This incident took place on Thursday in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. The car belongs to Subrahmanya, a resident of Kabaka, Puttur taluk, who along with his wife was returning to Puttur after visiting Kukke Subrahmanya temple. The dog came under their car at Balpa village in Sulya taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. Immediately, Subrahmanya stopped the car and searched around. They did not immediately know where the dog had gone. When he came directly from there to his home in Kabaka and checked the car, he found that the grill of the bonnet was broken. The dog was stuck inside the broken grill. The incident surprised everyone.