Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Three persons suffered serious injuries and several others were bruised when a bus rammed into a church wall after colliding with a car near Kizhavallor in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Saturday. Official sources said that the incident took place at around 12 pm

CCTV footage of the incident shows the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation swarving to avoid a collision with a car coming from the opposite direction. But the bus driver's effort went in vain as the bus collided with the car and went on to ram into an arch of a roadside church. The impact was so severe that the entire arch came crashing down on the bus.

Officials said that the bus was heading for Thiruvananthapuram from Pathanamthitta. They further revealed that the injured have been admitted to the Konni Taluk Hospital and the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.