Hyderabad: Wishes are pouring in for Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to as KCR, on his 69th birthday on Friday. Two paragliders were seen sailing over Ranganayak Sagar in the Siddipet district of Telangana to wish the CM in a unique way. BRS state youth leader Aravind Alishetty came up with the novel idea of greeting the leader from the skies.

Alishetty arranged paragliders, who flew with parachutes painted with "Happy Birthday KCR sir" and "Aab ki Baar Kisan Sarkaar". The paragliders flew over Ranganayak Sagar lake in the Siddipet district. A drone was filming the paragliders sailing over the water body. KCR is serving as the first and current CM of Telangana since 2014. Known for leading the Telangana movement to achieve statehood for Telangana, KCR is the founder of BRS.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted KCR and prayed for his long life. Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders also greeted him on his birthday. The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, and the CM of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, also extended their greetings to Rao. The BRS leaders and activists also organized various philanthropic activities on Rao's birthday. KCR's daughter K Kavitha attended birthday celebrations organised at the LB stadium.

Furthermore, KCR is at loggerheads with BJP and aiming to take on the saffron party at the national level. Hence, he met several leaders belonging to various states across the country to seek their support for fighting against BJP unitedly. However, it remains to be seen how BRS will fare at the national level in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, which are slated for 2024.