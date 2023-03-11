Bengaluru: A horrifying incident of a three-year-old child falling from the second floor of an apartment in Bengaluru took place on Friday morning. The incident took place at the BDA apartment near the Kengeri area. The child, who sustained serious head injuries in the incident, has been identified as Rahul, a resident of the Gnanabharati Enclave Apartment in Kengeri.

The incident took place at 11.30 am on Friday when the child's mother Ambika was feeding her another child. As her mother was busy feeding his sibling, Rahul who was playing on the second-floor balcony in front of his family's flat, somehow fell down from his chair. The CCTV footage of the incident shows the child slamming to the ground below.

Soon after her family members rushed downstairs and picked up the child who appeared to have lost consciousness. His parents Shivappa and Ambika, a couple from Kalaburagi, Kalyan Karnataka, have been living in the Kaveri block of Gnanabharathi Enclave Apartments for almost 3 years. His father is a mason by profession.