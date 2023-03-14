Two warring bulls carried their raging fight into the marriage hall, disrupting the nuptial ceremonies for some time. The family members of the bride and the groom and the invitees and guests remained mute spectators as the fighting bulls did not relent till they were tired. Some visitors tried to stop the bullfight and drive them away from the wedding hall but in vain. The two bulls went on fighting like sworn enemies and battling wrestlers. The show turned out to be a rare treat for the guests. A video of this bullfight in the most unlikely arena went viral on social media. The incident took place at Amreli's Chalala village in Gujarat.

Instead of the drumbeats and wedding music, the visitors heard the full-throated roars of the bulls. The curious guests started taking videos of the thrilling event. Due to this continuous fight for 30 minutes, the mandap became empty as the visitors ran to safety. After the bulls got tired and relaxed, the marriage mantras started again and the couple started taking rounds during fire ceremonies. It is a matter of relief that no one got hurt in this bullfight. Because of the unexpected bullfight, the marriage party had to announce through mike that the marriage had to be stopped for some time. No one could muster the courage to go near the bulls when they were fighting fiercely. After about half an hour both the bulls left on their own and the mandap was decorated again.