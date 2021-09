.

Volcano erupts on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands Published on: 19 hours ago



A volcano on the Atlantic island of La Palma erupted on Sunday after a week-long buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people. Footage obtained by the Associated Press showed plumes of black and white smoke rising up from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface.