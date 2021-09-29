.

Two new, large species of dinosaur discovered on a beach Published on: 1 hours ago



Remains of two new, large species of predatory dinosaurs have been discovered on a beach on the Isle of Wight. They're believed to be a close relative of the giant Spinosaurus and were initially found by amateur fossil hunters. This snout and braincase would have sat in the crocodile-like skull of a carnivorous dinosaur. The bones are part of a haul of around 50 bones discovered on the Isle of Wight which palaeontologists at the University of Southampton say belong to two new species of spinosaurid - a group of dinosaurs closely related to the giant Spinosaurus. It's thought the carnivorous dinosaurs would have been around 9 metres in length with 1 metre long skulls. Amateur fossil hunters uncovered the initial bones - parts of two skulls - on a beach called Chilton Chine, near Brighstone on the Isle of Wight. The rest were found over a period of several years afterwards.