Viral video: Train crashes into plane seconds after pilot is rescued Published on: 2 hours ago



A dramatic video was shared on Twitter by Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on Sunday in which the cops dragged out an injured pilot barely three seconds before a train wrecked the aircraft. According to reports, the crash occurred on railway tracks close to the runway at Whiteman Airport in the Pacoima area of Los Angeles. As per the Twitter handle of LAPD, the plane had "lost power" and crashed right on the tracks.