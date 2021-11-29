.

Tourists explore renovated ancient promenade in Egypt's Luxor Published on: 1 hours ago |

Updated on: 26 minutes ago

Tourists are flocking to a newly renovated ancient promenade dating back 3,000 years in the Egyptian city of Luxor. The renovation of the Avenue of the Sphinxes is the latest project the government undertook to highlight the country's archaeological treasures. The ancient walkway — also dubbed the Way of the Rams and the Path of the Gods — connects the famous Karnak and Luxor temples in what was the city of Thebes, which used to be Egypt's capital in antiquity. Lined with statues of rams and sphinxes on pedestals, the ancient road in Luxor sits on the banks of the Nile River and is located about 650 kilometers (400 miles) south of Cairo. It stretches for several miles and had been under excavation for more than 50 years.