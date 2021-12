.

Sylvia Pope creates World record of largest Christmas collection



Sylvia Pope, also known as Nana Baubles residing in Swansea, Wales, UK, has featured herself by having created a world record of the largest collection of Christmas bauble ornaments. As many as 1760 hanging bauble, which is expected to increase by the next year or two. Her collection is irrespective of any theme and is bought from all over the world.