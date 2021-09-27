.

Restoration of unfinished Michelangelo masterpiece completed Published on: 3 hours ago



Toronto: The project to restore an unfinished sculpture that was abandoned by Renaissance master Michelangelo has finally been completed. The Deposition, also known as the Bandini Pietà, is over two metres tall, weighs approximately 2,700 kilograms and was carved in the middle of the 16th century. It depicts a figure of Jesus Christ being held by his mother, Mary Magdalene and a third figure whose face is a rare self-portrait of Michelangelo himself. The sculpture was originally meant to decorate the artist’s tomb.