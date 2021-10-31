.

PM Modi and other G20 leaders visit iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other G20 leaders on Sunday visited the famous Trevi Fountain in Rome. The fountain is one of the most visited monuments of Italy. Standing 26.3 metres high and 49.15 metres wide, it is the largest Baroque fountain in the city and one of the most famous fountains in the world. The delegation also threw a coin from over their shoulder in the fountain, according to a video released by the G20 Italy. It is believed that if you throw a coin over your shoulder into the water of the fountain, you will be sure to return to Rome.