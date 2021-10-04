.

Multimedia drone show celebrates German Unity Day



A spectacular multimedia and drone show was staged in the eastern German city of Halle on Sunday night to mark the 31st anniversary of Germany's unification. Giebichenstein Castle was illuminated by 300 colorful lights, and 200 drones formed artistic formations in the sky, all to the sound of music.The artist responsible for the event was Jens Hillenkoetter, who has designed high-profile shows around the world for artists such as Jennifer Lopez and Coldplay, and for Olympic ceremonies in China and Russia. Germany was reunited on 3 October 1990, following more than four decades of division amid the Cold War. (AP)