'Intelligent sleeve' could help wearer understand foreign languages Published on: 3 hours ago

Updated on: 2 hours ago

A group of Dutch students of the Eindhoven University of Technology created an "intelligent sleeve" that could help its wearer understand almost any foreign language. The device created by the team named HART converts words into a sequence of vibrations. If the team succeeds in converting spoken language into vibrations, it's thought the device could be useful for people with hearing difficulties.