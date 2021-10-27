.

Wadi Rum, Jordan: Jordanian and international horse riders are taking part in an adventure, riding Arabian horses across 200 kilometers (124.3 miles) of the rough, dusty Jordanian desert. The race, which kicked off on Monday, consists of five stages and will go on for five days. Competitors will be riding their horses for 40 km (24 miles) every day to reach the finish line in the city of Petra. The current edition of Gallops, an international equestrian event, saw the participation of 133 riders from 16 countries. Among them were Camille Cerf, a French Model and Miss France 2015, and Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 2016, as well as Jordanian Princess Jalila Bint Ali. In previous years, this challenge was held in Oman, Morocco and India. Wadi Rum, also known as the Valley of the Moon, is a valley that cuts into the sandstone and granite rock in southern Jordan, 324 km (201 miles) south of Amman. The race, which will take the equestrians to the ancient city of Petra, ends on Friday, October 29.