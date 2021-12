.

High altitude heroics in Rio from French slackliner



A French daredevil astounded thousands of onlookers as he walked 500 meters on a slackline tied across a beach cove, 80 meters high in the air and connecting Babilonia Hill and Urca Hill in Rio de Janeiro. What drew a lot of attention to the otherwise spectacular stunt was that the slackliner Nathan Paulin was not wearing any protective gear during the act which was executed at a dizzying height.