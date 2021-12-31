.

Fireworks welcome New Year in Sydney



Sydney: A light show and fireworks display brought in the New Year in Australia on Friday night, despite a surge in coronavirus cases. The spectacle took place against the backdrop of the Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House. Some fireworks were let off earlier in the evening to give younger children a preview of the show. Hours before the celebrations began, Australian health authorities reported a record 32,000 new virus cases, many of them in Sydney. Because of the surge, crowds were far smaller than in pre-pandemic years, when as many as one million revellers would crowd the city centre.