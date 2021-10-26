.

Egypt's first global art exhibition in backdrop of pyramids begins Published on: 3 hours ago |

Updated on: 2 hours ago

Cairo: A contemporary art show titled "Forever is now", is underway at the famed Giza Pyramids showcasing the 4,500-year history of the pyramids. It is the first of its kind in where the works of 10 Egyptian and international artists are on display at the Art D'Egypt show. The show embodies the present as well as the ancient wonders. Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn installed "Together", a giant artwork featuring metal hands from which the pyramids can be seen. "When we work together, when humanity works together, we can create something amazing together," he said. After a year and a half of pandemic uncertainty, "it's almost like the rebirth of humanity," Quinn added. The fourth annual event, which has been held at different venues in its earlier editions, will run from October 21 until November 7.