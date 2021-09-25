.

Dogs help children in school and law courts



They are soft and cuddly and are making school a better place for countless students. And after a short trial earlier this year, Darwin's star therapy dogs may also have a place making courts less scary for children. Roxy and Quinton may seem like typical Labradors, but they have very serious day jobs. For the past two years, the dogs have helped countless young people overcome stress as they visit schools and libraries. "What I really like about the dogs is if you're having a bad day they really make it into one of the best days," says primary school student Zara Green. Now Roxy and Quinton could be about to take on new responsibilities.