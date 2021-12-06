.

Christmas is around the corner, festivities begin in Bethlehem Published on: 10 minutes ago



Christmas is around the corner amid fears over Omicron, the new powerful variant of Covid-19. That does not stop thousands to gather at the West Bank city of Bethlehem where the festivities began earlier in the month. Watch the video to know how the people of occupied West Bank welcomed the festive season. Thousands, including Palestinian politicians, attended the event, which featured firework display, Palestinian dancing, and a nativity show. Christians across the world believe Bethlehem is the birthplace of Jesus Christ