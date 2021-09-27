.

Canary Islands volcano: Church collapses under lava, flights remain cancelled Published on: 4 hours ago



A church on the Spanish island of La Palma crumbled after lava from an erupting volcano entered the town of Todoque. A dramatic scene caught on camera by the media showed a dense cloud of smoke engulfing the bell tower of the church. The volcano of La Palma is part of the volcanic Canary Islands off northwest Africa. A massive cloud of ash prevented flights in and out of the Spanish island of La Palma on Sunday as molten rock continued to be flung high into the air from an erupting volcano.