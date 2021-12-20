.

Australian cattle farmer couple attempt to break into carbon positive territory by cutting emission Published on: 56 minutes ago



With farmers in Australia trying to bring down emissions, Sam and Stephanie Trethewey, a farmer couple who settled in Tasmania's Dunorlan two years back, are trying to go over and above the carbon-neutral status the country's red meat industry is aiming to gain by 2030. Integrating carbon from nearly 25 different types of plants in their paddock, they are trying to reach a carbon-positive status. "When you look at the enormous task that we have to try and curb climate change as a global civilization, carbon-neutral is not going to be good enough, we've got to be net positive. We've got to be going that extra mile", explained farmer Sam Tretheway. In order to aid the couple in their efforts, a team belonging to Tasmanian Institute of Agriculture's Assistant Professor Matthew Harrison has begun trial feedings of biochar, a methane inhibitor, to the calves. Methane is one of the leading sources of carbon from the meat industry.