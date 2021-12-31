.

Animals living at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees. Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction of reindeer and other animals such as elephants and bison. The animals seemed to enjoy this surprise feast. Donations are welcomed every year and it is seen as a way to minimise waste and also help zoos that have suffered financially during the pandemic.