Kozhikode: The students who completed their Class 12 exams on Wednesday were seen celebrating it on Thursday with several bike and car stunts across the district. However, when Malabar Christian College students did a similar thing, there was an accident as a car and bike collided. Luckily for the students, the injuries sustained were minor. Motor Vehicles Department has booked a case against students for underage driving. Likewise, students of MES college were also seen engaged in a similar stunt show.