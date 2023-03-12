Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad's pre-wedding festivities kickstarted with Haldi. The couple had a playful Haldi ceremony which ended up in Holi as the guest enjoyed an extended Holi with Swara and Fahad. The atmosphere at Swara's maternal grandparent's Delhi home was uplifted with dhol beats. Swara and Fahad are said to have a sangeet for which the bride and her friends were seen prepping on Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo title track. The couple will also host a qawwali evening to treat their guests to some soulful music. Fahad and Swara announced their union last month after registering their marriage in court on January 6.