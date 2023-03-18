Bollywood actor Swara Bhakser and politician Fahad Ahmad tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the former's maternal grandparents' home in Delhi. The newlyweds also held a reception in the national capital on March 16. Swara, who has been sharing pictures and videos from her wedding on social media, took to Instagram Stories to share a string of emotional moments from her bidaai ceremony. Leaving her loved ones behind, Swara, who is otherwise a string-headed woman, was an emotional bride just like any other newlywed. The actor is seen hugging her family members before she leaves for her in-laws' home in Baheri, Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh.