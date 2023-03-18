RRR star Ram Charan returned to his Hyderabad home on March 17. The actor, who was thronged by media at the airport, received a rousing welcome from his fans as he returned home after attending the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The actor also greeted his fans, who were waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star for hours. The actor also was showered with flowers and bouquets as he waved to his fans in Hyderabad. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konideal to the Oscars. The couple is expecting their first child together.