With bride-to-be Kiara Advani reaching Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the countdown to her wedding with Siddharth Malhotra has started. According to reports Siddharth and Kiara arrived in Jaisalmer in a chartered plane. Kiara flaunted bridal glow and was snapped in an all-white outfit with a bright pink shawl wrapped around her.

Kiara was accompanied by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Kiara and Manish were seen at the Jaisalmer airport, while groom-to-be apparently made a solo exit. Before Kiara, Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist Veena Nagda also arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai to adorn bride's hands with henna.

If reports are anything to go by, pre-wedding functions will start from Sunday. Wedding arrangements have been made at The Suryagarh, a palace hotel in Jaisalmer. Members of the families and friends of the couple kept arriving throughout the day. The remaining guests and relatives will come on Sunday. The guest list is likely to include Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and wife Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar among others.