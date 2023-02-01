Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, which is set to be presented on Wednesday, filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shed light on the expectations of the entertainment industry from it while stating that it has always been neglected. Pandit stated that to date no government has taken the entertainment industry seriously and that it is not given the same importance as other industries.

Pandit said the entertainment industry which includes cinema, television, OTT, and state shows has always been very hopeful whenever the Budget is about to be announced every year. But unfortunately, according to him, the entertainment industry has always been neglected by the government.

Sharing his expectations from the upcoming budget, the filmmaker added that he hopes 2023 Union Budget will bring in some benefits for the entertainment industry. Pandit also stated the important role the entertainment industry played during the COVID-induced lockdown period and how it represents our country globally.

Meanwhile, Budget 2023 is likely to be the last full Budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha election due in April-May of 2024.