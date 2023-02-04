The commercial success of Pathaan took the weight off director Siddharth Anand's shoulders. The filmmaker said he was anxious ahead of Pathaan release for various reasons. The magnitude of Shah Rukh Khan's stardom hit him only two months ahead of Pathaan release. He realised what a humungous task it is to direct SRK in a film and deliver a successful film that can please the superstar's vast fanbase across the globe.

The film was marred with controversy after release of Besharam Rang song. Following this, Boycott Pathaan and Boycott Bollywood trended on social media for days. The first day box office opening and business of subsequent days, however, zipped boycott gang. Reacting to the same, Siddharth said Pathaan failed boycott agenda.

The filmmaker said he knew there was nothing offensive in the movie but the audience didn't. Later, when the film released, audience made it a big success and the agendas of the boycott team failed. Siddharth also requested those who wanted to boycott Pathaan to come and watch the film.

