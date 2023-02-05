As Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to enter wedlock many guests arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday to participate in the celebrations. Guests were greeted warmly upon arrival, with Dhols and traditional folk music performances. Check out the photos. Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was seen exiting Jaisalmer airport with his wife Mira Kapoor.

Shahid and Mira were accompanied by filmmaker Karan Johar. When the trio came out of the airport, they were welcomed by a crowd and photogs stationed outside. In the video above, Shahid was seen protecting his wife Mira from the crowd and helping her reach the car safely ripping the crowd.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara neither accepted nor denied their relationship and are to be believed to started dating during the making of their film Shershaah. The dating rumours got momentum when Sidharth attended Kiara's birthday bash in 2019 and later zoomed out in the same car with his ladylove.