On the historic win of team RRR at the Oscars 2023 for the Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, lyricist Chandrabose's wife and daughter expressed happiness with pride. The song, which was composed by MM Keeravani, features Ram Charan and Jr. NTR engaging in a flawlessly timed dance-off with the British. The Oscar trophy was presented to Chandrabose and MM Keeravani on stage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Chandrabose's wife Suchitra said, "I feel very proud to see Keeravaani Garu and Chandrabose receiving the prestigious award. It is the proudest moment of my life. I am grateful that SS Rajamouli sir, his wife, and Keeravaani Garu gave Bose the chance to write this song." Meanwhile, Chandrabose's daughter Amrutha, beaming with happiness over her father's song, said, "It's a surreal feeling. I am super proud of my dad."