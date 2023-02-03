Veteran actor Aruna Irani took a stroll down memory lane and recalled fond memories of working with the legendary Telegu director-actor K Viswanath, who passed away late Thursday due to age-related issues. Aruna said she wouldn't sleep at night while working with Viswanath anticipating the creative challenges he would throw at her on set. Aruna said her Aurat Aurat Aurat costar and evergreen diva Rekha would echo the same.

Irani, who has worked with Viswanath in Hindi films like Sangeet, Dhanwan, and Aurat Aurat Aurat, said that he was among her her most favourite directors to work with. Viswanath made his directorial debut with the 1965 film Aatma Gowravam, which went on to win the state Nandi award. The filmmaker entered Bollywood in 1979 with Sargam, a remake of his own movie Siri Siri Muvva. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, and Eeshwar.