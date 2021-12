.

Watch: YSRCP followers attack on activist for criticizing own party leader Published on: 2 hours ago



Prakasam: Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) followers indiscriminately attacked an activist for criticizing their party leader. Activist Subbarao Gupta has made some remarks on Minister Kodali Nani, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar during the birthday celebrations of Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy on December 12 in Ongole, Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.