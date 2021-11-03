.

Watch: Yogi garlands actors playing Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita Published on: 4 hours ago



Uttar Pradesh: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath garlanded artists playing characters of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman and Goddess Sita during Diwali celebrations at Ayodhya today. Around nine lakh diyas (earthen lamps) will be lit on the fifth and grandest edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya. The celebrations will also include an aerial show by 500 drones that will draw Ramayan era scenes on the temple town’s skyline through animation and stimulation.