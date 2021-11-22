.

Elephant terror terrifies people in Nainital



Kaladhungi (Nainital): The elephant entered the Kamola area under the Bannakheda range of Terai Western Forest Division, after which the local people chased away the elephant by blowing conch shells and bells. The troubled villagers have demanded from the Ranger Martolia of the Bannakheda range to get rid of the terror of the elephant, as well as to increase the night patrol in the gram sabha. The village head, Madan Badhani told that in the rural areas of Kotabagh block, elephants damage crops every day. Villagers said that many people have lost their lives in the attack of elephants in the past as well. The village head told that he has informed the forest department in this regard.