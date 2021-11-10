.

Viral Video: Bike crashes into cloth store, shoppers escape unhurt

A bike crashed into a cloth store at Ravichettu Bazaar at Khammam in Telangana. The speeding bike hit the counter inside the shop sending the rider flying. Shoppers inside the shop escaped unscathed. The rider is also said to be in good health. Police has seized the bike and registered a case in the matter. The incident happened due to brake failure. The video of the incident, which took place three days ago, went viral after the CCTV footage came to light